1st Source Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 1st Source by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

