2,193 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.