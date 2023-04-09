2,387 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 321,288 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 91,758 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQDH opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $93.61.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

