26,628 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.57 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

