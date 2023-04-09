3,000 Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

RPM International Company Profile

Get Rating

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

