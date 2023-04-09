3,048 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

