400 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 633.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,318,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

