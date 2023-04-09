63,092 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 110,708 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OI opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

