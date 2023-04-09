950 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.