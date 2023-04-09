ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $3,910.31 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00030087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018704 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,910.42 or 1.00031137 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002015 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,339.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

