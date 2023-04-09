Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

