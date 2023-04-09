ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 76,877 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34.

On Thursday, January 12th, George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $606,798.24.

On Tuesday, January 10th, George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.1 %

ACVA stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 597,188 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 12.1% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

