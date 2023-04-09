Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 23,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 28,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $175.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Get Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

About Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.