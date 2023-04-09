Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adient in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adient’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adient Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADNT. Wolfe Research downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $2,030,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.