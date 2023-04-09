Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) vs. Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Head to Head Survey

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Seagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seagen and Advanced Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagen 0 11 6 0 2.35 Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Seagen presently has a consensus target price of $188.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Seagen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seagen is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

This table compares Seagen and Advanced Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagen -31.10% -21.13% -16.79% Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seagen and Advanced Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagen $1.96 billion 19.57 -$610.31 million ($3.30) -62.29 Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagen.

Summary

Seagen beats Advanced Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

