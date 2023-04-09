Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Boosted by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

