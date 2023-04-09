Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

