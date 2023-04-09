Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.0% in the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $3,978,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.84 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

