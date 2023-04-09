Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

