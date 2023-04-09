ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

ALE stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 51.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

