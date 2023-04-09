AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 12,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.