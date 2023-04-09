Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,579 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $514,609. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LKFN opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

