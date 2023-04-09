Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,129 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

