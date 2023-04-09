Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

