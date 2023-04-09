Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

