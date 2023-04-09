Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average of $186.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

