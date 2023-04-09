Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,809 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.05. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $215.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.43.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

