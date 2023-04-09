Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 135,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.