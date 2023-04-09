Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MRC Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $777.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.17. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

