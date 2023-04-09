Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,354 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $60.00 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

