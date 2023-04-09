Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Five Below by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 0.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $207.04 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day moving average is $175.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,058 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.