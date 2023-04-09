Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $47,604,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $36,829,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after acquiring an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,153 shares of company stock worth $1,159,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

