Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 742,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.85. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

