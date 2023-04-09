Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,524 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

