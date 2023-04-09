Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $2,672,693. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $48.59 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.