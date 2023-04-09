Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 412,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,022,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 331,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

