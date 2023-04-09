Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 174,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

