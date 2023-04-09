Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,484 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $187.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.17. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

