Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after buying an additional 447,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 8.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 221,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.66 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.97.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

