Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $227.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,891. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.