Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMAL opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $531.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 150,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

