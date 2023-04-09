American Airlines Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 279,471 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 65,869.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 98,954 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

