American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading 0.1% Higher

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 2,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

American Conservative Values ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Conservative Values ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter worth $535,000.

American Conservative Values ETF Company Profile

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

