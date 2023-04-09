American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $94.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

