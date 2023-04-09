American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 170.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

