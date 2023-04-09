Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABCB. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

ABCB opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

