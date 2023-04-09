Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.89.

AMPL stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 319,443 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 234,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

