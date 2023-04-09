Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

ADI stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

