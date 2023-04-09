Analysts Offer Predictions for Covestro AG’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Covestro alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro Company Profile

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.24. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.