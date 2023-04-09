Analysts Offer Predictions for Maximus, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Maximus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Maximus by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after buying an additional 59,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

